Computer Music 150 – The Beginners' Guide to Synths

Get the cover image for your desktop
.
ON THE 7.8GB DISC
• 1000 Sony samples: Huge collection of royalty-free loops from Sony Creative Software's pro audio line!
• 1,985 24-bit CM Techno samples
• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: Super8 & Tab
COVER FEATURE: The Beginners' Guide to Synths
• In the third part of our series on the fundamentals of computer-based music production, we get you up to speed with software synthesisers and how to program them.
IN THE MAG
• Nailing solid basslines in rock, hip-hop and dance
• Sampling Free: The legality of sampling
• Make a complete track using only guitars!
• CM Focus: Deep House
• Interview: Ray Keith
• Reviews: NI
Traktor Kontrol X1
• Audio Damage
Tattoo
• Intermorphic
Mixtikl 2
• Softube
Tube-Tech CL 1B
• Audiofile Engineering
Wave Editor
• Nomad Factory
Pulse-Tec EQs
• Beat Kangz
Beat Thang Virtual
• Steinberg
CI2
• PreSonus
FireStudio Mobile
• and more
…AND MUCH MORE!