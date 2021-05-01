More

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips

Inside the space bubbles: How Flaming Lips cheated the pandemic

By MusicRadar

Back To Live: Flaming Lips have always been a band who think outside the box, and their approach to surviving the pandemic was no different. Here, Wayne Coyne talks lockdown, live music and getting back to 'the new normal'

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues powerhouse Christone “Kingfish” Ingram shares his top tips for touring as he returns to the road

By MusicRadar

Back To Live: The 22-year-old phenom on studying the masters, keeping gear gig-ready, and why it always pays to listen to Mr. Guy

Obvurt

Canadian death metal guitarist forced to relearn as a leftie, then plays gig at elementary school

By Rob Laing

Music teacher Philippe Drouin fronts the trio Obvurt

Live streaming

Live streaming: what we learned from a year of streamed shows

By MusicRadar

Back To Live: Now that live music is returning, are livestreams a thing of the past? No: they're the future

Back to live

Back To Live: Let’s get this party restarted

By MusicRadar

Live music is coming back. Are you ready for it?

Carl Cox

7 ways to be a better DJ post-lockdown

By Future Music

Back To Live: How to prep for a killer set

Best live vocal microphones 2021: the finest gigging mics you can buy today

Best live vocal microphones 2021: the finest gigging mics you can buy today

By Simon Fellows

Get the very best live vocal performance with microphones from Shure, Sennheiser, Lewitt, DPA, Audio-Technica and more

Jimi Hendrix

What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?

By MusicRadar

Back To Live: The iconic Fender Strat and others were set on fire by Jimi's hand, but thereafter their whereabouts are the stuff of legend

DJ

From latency to lighting - how to perform as an electronic musician

By Computer Music

Back To Live: Playing live requires courage, thoughtful preparation, and of course, some investment in the right (reliable) tech

Video camera

Want a show from your sofa? Exploring the world of VR performance

By Computer Music

Back To Live: Being a live performer means a very different thing in 2021 than it did even five years ago

Audience

Get bigger gigs with this essential guide to growing your audience

By Computer Music

Back To Live: If audience management on top of everything else feels too much, we're here to help...

Musicians

5 ways men can be better allies to women in the music industry

By Jai Widdowson-Jones

Back To Live: The reset for touring and performing is a chance to start making lasting changes

MPC

Live primer: Using Akai's MPC One/Live II onstage

By Future Music

Back To Live: Pros and cons of taking making an MPC your go-to for gigs

Back To Live: Playing a gig

First gig booked? Refresh yourself on the dos and don'ts of playing shows

By Total Guitar

Back To Live: Refresh yourself on the essentials before hitting the stage again

Wavestate and Opsix

Live primer: Using Korg Wavestate & Opsix onstage

By Future Music

Back To Live: Get to grips with Korg's retro-style digital synths

Best live software control

Want to perk up your performance? Here are 6 of the best live software controllers

By Computer Music

Back To Live: Stop gawping at the screen and get performing with these controllers

Circuit Tracks

Live primer: Using Novation Circuit Tracks onstage

By Future Music

Back To Live: Novation's groovebox could be your new live go-to

UNO Synth Pro

Live primer: Using IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro onstage

By Future Music

Back To Live: Making a live hub with the analogue synth

James Holden

Play to your strengths with these key tips for taking electronic music onstage

By Future Music

Back To Live: How to take digital music-making into the live world

Band rehearsing

10 ways to make the most of your band rehearsals

By Paul Geary

Use your practice time together better with these easy and effective tips

