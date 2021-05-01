Latest Articles
Inside the space bubbles: How Flaming Lips cheated the pandemic
By MusicRadar
Back To Live: Flaming Lips have always been a band who think outside the box, and their approach to surviving the pandemic was no different. Here, Wayne Coyne talks lockdown, live music and getting back to 'the new normal'
Blues powerhouse Christone “Kingfish” Ingram shares his top tips for touring as he returns to the road
By MusicRadar
Back To Live: The 22-year-old phenom on studying the masters, keeping gear gig-ready, and why it always pays to listen to Mr. Guy
Canadian death metal guitarist forced to relearn as a leftie, then plays gig at elementary school
By Rob Laing
Music teacher Philippe Drouin fronts the trio Obvurt
Live streaming: what we learned from a year of streamed shows
By MusicRadar
Back To Live: Now that live music is returning, are livestreams a thing of the past? No: they're the future
Back To Live: Let’s get this party restarted
By MusicRadar
Live music is coming back. Are you ready for it?
Best live vocal microphones 2021: the finest gigging mics you can buy today
By Simon Fellows
Get the very best live vocal performance with microphones from Shure, Sennheiser, Lewitt, DPA, Audio-Technica and more
What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?
By MusicRadar
Back To Live: The iconic Fender Strat and others were set on fire by Jimi's hand, but thereafter their whereabouts are the stuff of legend
From latency to lighting - how to perform as an electronic musician
By Computer Music
Back To Live: Playing live requires courage, thoughtful preparation, and of course, some investment in the right (reliable) tech
Want a show from your sofa? Exploring the world of VR performance
By Computer Music
Back To Live: Being a live performer means a very different thing in 2021 than it did even five years ago
Get bigger gigs with this essential guide to growing your audience
By Computer Music
Back To Live: If audience management on top of everything else feels too much, we're here to help...
5 ways men can be better allies to women in the music industry
By Jai Widdowson-Jones
Back To Live: The reset for touring and performing is a chance to start making lasting changes
Live primer: Using Akai's MPC One/Live II onstage
By Future Music
Back To Live: Pros and cons of taking making an MPC your go-to for gigs
First gig booked? Refresh yourself on the dos and don'ts of playing shows
By Total Guitar
Back To Live: Refresh yourself on the essentials before hitting the stage again
Live primer: Using Korg Wavestate & Opsix onstage
By Future Music
Back To Live: Get to grips with Korg's retro-style digital synths
Want to perk up your performance? Here are 6 of the best live software controllers
By Computer Music
Back To Live: Stop gawping at the screen and get performing with these controllers
Live primer: Using Novation Circuit Tracks onstage
By Future Music
Back To Live: Novation's groovebox could be your new live go-to
Live primer: Using IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro onstage
By Future Music
Back To Live: Making a live hub with the analogue synth
Play to your strengths with these key tips for taking electronic music onstage
By Future Music
Back To Live: How to take digital music-making into the live world
