“We were blessed with a mini impromptu concert and it was lit!!” Lauryn Hill performs at her high school reunion

With Lauryn Hill it’s often best to have no expectations - during the past quarter century she’s left a trail of cancelled tours, unfinished albums and erratic behaviour in her wake.

So when there’s a positive news story it’s especially gratifying for her loyal fans. Videos have started circulating on social media of the mercurial singer turning up to her old high school reunion and surprising her old classmates by performing a short set.

It’s unclear how long it lasted but it consisted of some of the songs with which she originally made her name: Ex-Factor, Doo Wop (That Thing), Lost Ones and one of her hits with the Fugees, Ready Or Not.

Those who witnessed it were clearly delighted. Reactions on TikTok included: “When your classmate and friend is a LEGEND!!” and “We were blessed with a mini impromptu concert and it was lit!! My high school is the truth!”

The videos were posted on August 15, a week after the North American leg of the Fugees’ reunion tour was cancelled just days before the first date.

A few days later Hill posted what seemed to be a rather wooly explanation on Instagram, saying: “Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlets’ penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour.

"The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.”

It wasn’t the first time that Hill had cancelled a Fugees tour at the last minute and one of her bandmates, Pras Michel, had clearly had enough. He shared Bar Mitzfa, a track that appears to include a diss of the erratic singer.

Over the top of his Instagram story he makes his feelings clear, writing “No one will remember: clickbait beefs, how many Gucci bags you owned, bogus excuses. People will remember: How you made them feel, if you kept your word, if they could count on you, if you come on Time!”

Michel claimed in an interview with Vulture that he took this course because of the frustrations he felt on behalf of fans. “Everyone’s frustration has been building up. This is not something that just happened overnight. My frustration was for the fans. They are paying their hard-earned money to see you.”

Despite all this hoo-hah, the Fugees’ European tour in October is still – at the time of writing - going ahead. Though given Ms Hill and her colleagues’ track record, you’d be advised not to book the babysitter just yet...