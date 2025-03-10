“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”: Doechii describes joining Lauryn Hill on stage in Miami as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me”

“I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage”

Doechii and Lauryn Hill
(Image credit: Estrop/Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage)

For Doechii, 2025 is proving to be quite a year. Still buzzing, presumably, after winning the Best Rap Album Grammy Award last month - and delivering a show-stopping performance at the ceremony - she’s now appeared on stage with one of her heroes, Lauryn Hill.

This meeting of hip-hop heavyweights happened at Miami’s Jazz in the Gardens music festival on Saturday 8 March. During her headline set, Hill brought Doechii out to sing the second verse of Doo Wop (That Thing), the first single from her hugely influential 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which Apple Music named the greatest of all time in 2024.

Writing on Instagram yesterday, Doechii confirmed just how much this meant to her. “The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill,” she revealed. “My mom would play it from top to bottom everyday on my way to school for years.

“I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage. Each song deepened my love for music and my curiosity to write raps. My favorite lyric in Doo Wop is ‘don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem’ that stuck with me anytime I wanted to ‘get even’ or harden my heart towards those who wronged me.”

A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii)

A photo posted by on

Doechii went on to thank Hill for inviting her on stage, describing it as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me.”

The guest spot followed last week’s confirmation that Doechii will be headlining the West Holts stage on the Saturday night at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, setting up a potentially annoying set clash with Charli XCX on the Other Stage.

The star also gave an official release to her song Anxiety, which first became popular on TikTok. This samples Gotye and Kimbra’s smash 2011 single Somebody That I Used to Know.

