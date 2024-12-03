"SID WAS THE PISTOLS": Liam Gallagher hits back at Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock’s criticism of Oasis

Liam Gallagher has responded to criticism from Glen Matlock about Oasis in the only way he knows how: in a short, forthright, hilarious statement on social media.

Matlock, you may recall, remarked last week that he wasn’t exactly thrilled about the prospect of seeing Oasis live on the reunion tour. The Sex Pistols bassist told NME: “I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. To hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey."

"I know the guys. Nice blokes," he went on. "I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me. I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em.”

In one sense Matlock is right. Oasis do – it must be said – have a performance style that can be politely termed ‘no frills’: standing still and just playing the songs. But it’s served them well. You couldn’t imagine Liam racing up and down the stage, desperately trying to elicit audience participation. Nor would you want him to either. That would be so un-Liam.

Anyway, when asked on Twitter/X about Matlock’s comments, the frontman fired back all in caps: "F*** HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS".

It’s not the first time Liam has reacted to negative responses to the Oasis reunion. Back in September Fontaines DC were asked by Studio Brussel if they were excited by their return. “I couldn’t really give a shit, to be honest,” replied guitarist Carlos O’Connell.

Bassist Conor Deegan III was equally unequivocal: "I’m not excited about it either, to be honest. I feel like we get caught in the last era – like the ’10s – and into such a nostalgic thing that we’re forgetting to make new things."

Liam’s reply to this, via Twitter/X, was priceless: "F*** them little sp***bubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES". When another fan defended Fontaines and said they thought they were great, the Oasis frontman hit another exquisite verbal volley: "They look like a s*** EMF".

Ah, to paraphrase Carly Simon, nobody does it better. Makes you feel sad for the rest.