“London - Flat Iron Square at 7pm. Byeee!”: Mumford And Sons announce intimate London gig tonight

Mumford And Sons have announced an intimate – and free - live show in London. But be quick. It takes place tonight (Tuesday 4 March) .

The Grammy Award-winning band are playing at the Flat Iron Square, a tiny 420 capacity sports bar in Southwark SE1, before they set out on a nine date tour of small venues across Europe, North America and Australia which starts on Wednesday in Amsterdam.

Frontman Marcus Mumford shared the news on the band’s Instagram page with a cheery video of him jogging through a field saying “London - Flat Iron Square at 7pm. Byeee!”

The venue’s Instagram account also confirmed the news. It said: “We love a secret gig…@mumfordandsons. SEE YOU TONIGHT 7PM👀.” No further information has been shared as of yet.

The band are set to release their fifth album, Rushmere, at the end of this month. It’ll be their first for seven years, since 2018’s Delta, and their first as a trio. Banjo player Winston Marshall left the band in 2021 after facing an online backlash for praising a right wing journalist. He now hosts his own podcast.

The band have already released two singles from the album: Malibu and the title track. The latter's video has an interesting angle - it features the reactions of fans listening to the track for the first time. No negative ones, mind you, just a lot of punters swaying back and forth, closing their eyes and bobbing along.