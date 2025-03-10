"If you hated Tool fans, this is what you would do": Tool booed by their own fans at their own festival

News
By
published

The band didn’t play two completely ‘unique’ sets, it seems, and the diehards weren't happy

Tool
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)

Well, this is all a bit embarrassing. It seems that Tool were booed by their own fans, at their own festival over the weekend, for playing what some judged to be a ‘disappointing’ set.

The Tool In The Sand fest took place at Punta Cara in the Dominican Republic, and in addition to the likes of Primus, Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon, the headliners played twice. Once on the Friday and again the night after.

The Friday night show by all accounts went well. The band played ten songs, including fan favourites such as Schism, Stinkfist and Vicarious.

Tool Live in the Sand 2025 - YouTube Tool Live in the Sand 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

However, event marketing had promised "two unique sets". On the Saturday night, four of the nine songs the band played were repeats from the previous night – Fear Inoculum, Jambi, Pneuma and Rosetta Stoned. A fair number of punters seemed to take umbrage at this.

Video footage has been posted online in which you can hear fans booing, with many screaming 'f*** you.' Then, of course, some took to social media to voice their displeasure.

One fan on Reddit, for example, said: “Friday night was extremely good but Saturday night was definitely a let down in length, variety and style. The whole reason I did this was to see two different sets and be able to walk back to the [hotel] room.”

Another person wrote on the band’s Facebook page: “So much for the ‘two unique sets’ we were promised,” with another fan adding, “And they quit 30 minutes early tonight. If you hated Tool fans, this is what you would do. It’s perplexing that they are this disconnected from reality. I think it’s more than fucked up; I think it’s a breach of contract and they owe us a refund for tonight.

"Unacceptable. At least Primus kicked ass, and the other bands were great. Tool is my favorite band, and I’m just beside myself that they would do this after all that hype.”

There’s been no response as yet from the band. Technically, they could argue that the two sets were different. It’s just that they weren’t completely different. But given that Tool been have a going concern for over 30 years and have released five albums over that time, it’s not as if they could use the shortage of material as an excuse.

Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about shows festivals
Richard Patrick of Nine Inch Nails performs shirtless with electrical tape over his nipples during the industrial-rock band&#039;s set at Lollapalooza 1991. He plays a single-pickup G&amp;L electric guitar.

“Chiropractors and doctors were like, ‘How long did you play college football?’ I’d go, ‘It wasn’t college football. It was Trent Reznor’”: Richard Patrick says Nine Inch Nails’ 1991 Lollapalooza run broke his body – and trashed $40,000 of guitars
Lead singer Johnny Rotten and guitarist Steve Jones of the punk band &quot;The Sex Pistols&quot; perform their last concert in Winterland on January 14, 1978 in San Francisco, California

“I've got no hard feelings towards John”: Sex Pistol Steve Jones is open to a truce with John Lydon
Vai performing with David Lee Roth in 1986

“I could play the same parts that Edward played - but it never sounded like him”: Steve Vai reveals his favourite Van Halen song to play
See more latest
Most Popular
Vai performing with David Lee Roth in 1986
“I could play the same parts that Edward played - but it never sounded like him”: Steve Vai reveals his favourite Van Halen song to play
Ben Eller wears a black Dunlop Tortex T-shirt [left] and holds a double-cut electric guitar; [right] Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher perform onstage with Mastodon.
“Can you learn 17 Mastodon songs immediately? Please give some love, stage right, say hello to Mr Ben Eller”: YouTuber makes Mastodon live debut following Brent Hinds’ shock exit – but what’s next for the prog-metal behemoths?
Francis Rossi at Live Aid
“Freddie Mercury got me in a half-nelson. I couldn’t move!”: A rock legend’s backstage antics at Live Aid - and his beef with a fellow star
vessels
"It's been in the real world and put back into the computer... that's the magical ingredient": Tired of lifeless synth plugins? Try this Aphex Twin-inspired sample instrument based on re-amped hardware synth recordings
Dolly Parton
“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song”: Dolly Parton’s new song is a tribute to her late husband
Doechii and Lauryn Hill
“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”: Doechii describes joining Lauryn Hill on stage in Miami as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me”
Olly Pearson
“I remember him dancing to Girls, Girls, Girls by Mötley Crüe when we were at soft play": 11-year-old guitarist plays AC/DC, Van Halen and Queen to wow the judges on Britain's Got Talent
Harry Styles
Sony Music says it has removed over 75,000 deepfake tracks from streaming platforms, which include voice models of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Queen
Jack White of The Dead Weather performs, playing drums, on day seven of New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival on May 2, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana
“I didn’t care about the guitar. I wanted to be a drummer my whole life. That was all I cared about”: Jack White tells Oxford Union he didn’t care about the guitar but needed to play it to achieve "validity"
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris goes country for his first step back behind the mic in a decade