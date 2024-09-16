“I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before”: Hans Zimmer announces 2025 UK and Ireland tour

Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer is heading off on tour again – though you’ll have to wait to the end of next year to see him in the UK.

Zimmer, 67, has announced British and Irish dates for what he’s calling ‘The Next Level’ in November and December 2025. According to its press release it will be “a completely new show featuring groundbreaking electronic soundscapes and a spectacular light production. The new show represents Zimmer’s relentless drive to push artistic boundaries, explore new paths, and continuously evolve his sound.”

Zimmer himself explained: “For me, every show is a new journey of discovery. With The Next Level, I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before.”

The 67 year old composer toured earlier this year, though he did not actually appear on stage. Instead, ‘The New Dimension tour’ was a celebration of his work with Zimmer serving as the show’s curator and musical director.

One of the world’s greatest living composers, Zimmer has an unrivaled CV that boasts two Oscars, four Grammies and a huge list of film score credits that includes Rain Man, The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Inception, Interstellar and many more. He was recently nominated for three Emmys for his work on Living Earth III and The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Zimmer has certainly been busy in the last couple of years. Aside from the touring and his day job as a composer, last year he was also announced as one of the four buyers of the BBC’s iconic studios in Maida Vale.

Back then he said in a statement: “The first time I worked for the BBC at their Maida Vale Studios was 45 years ago. I was just a kid, in awe, honoured to be booked to play on one of my first sessions... So now I want to close the circle: make Maida Vale Studios a place that inspires, teaches, technologically serves the arts and humanity, and gives the next generation the same opportunities I was given: to create and to never give up.”

Tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland shows go on general sale on September 26. For more information go check out hanszimmerlive.com/.