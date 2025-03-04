“I get up on the floor and have a bit of a twirl round, and I love it”: Meet Hilda Jackson – the 105 year old raver

Many of us have joked about still partying when we reach old age. The reality will no doubt be somewhat different – the ravages of time on our bodies and minds ensure that come our dotage, a warm mug of cocoa and an early night will probably seem preferable to an all-night rave.

So fair play to one Hilda Jackson, who celebrated her 105th birthday this week with a rave at the Derbyshire care home where she lives. A proper one too, with champagne, plenty of cocktails from a bar run by Jagermeister, glow sticks, strobe lighting and a drum n’ bass MC – Nottingham’s Bru C - who’s played at some of the UK’s biggest festivals.

Her care home organised the birthday bash. “Honestly, I’m amazed and so thrilled,” said Claire Allen, the home’s activity coordinator. “Hilda is the most deserving person to have this. All the residents here are, they’re great. Our ethos is to continue living when you come here, so we try and make every dream possible come true. So we’re just really excited.”

Hilda Jackson, 105 , says 'You're never too old to rave!' - YouTube Watch On

So what are Hilda’s secrets to a long life? Moderation, and dancing, she claims. “I’ve been very lucky with my health, and that is very important, your health,” she said. “I’ve not abused myself. I have a drink and I love a drink, but that’s it. I love ballroom dancing. I do go twice a week. I’m still dancing. OK, not as much as I used to, but I get up on the floor and have a bit of a twirl round, and I love it.”

And apparently Hilda was having a bit of a twirl to the drum n’ bass tunes. Bru C described the experience as “epic. I can’t lie, I didn’t know what to expect, but it was actually really good. I enjoyed it a lot.”

“A show’s a show,” he said, “and it’s like, if you’re getting a good reception, I feel the same. I think (Hilda’s) a certified drum’n’bass raver now.”

The birthday rave has turned the centenarian into something of a media star. BBC Radio 2 picked up on the story and on Tuesday DJ Scott Mills interviewed Hilda live on air.

Mills invited Hilda to play The Birthday Game, the regular slot on his show then guests are presented with a selection of records that were Number One on their birthday in years gone by and are asked to pick a favourite. Hilda turned down Edison Lighthouse’s Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) which was Number One when she was a mere 50, in favour of 2 Unlimited’s No Limits. “I rather like that," she said.