“I don’t make the rules. We’re trying to do the right thing. It is what it is, I’m the singer. Get off my case”: Liam Gallagher responds to fans who’ve had their Oasis tickets falsely cancelled

Liam Gallagher has issued a response to reports over the weekend that Ticketmaster has cancelled thousands of Oasis tickets in a new crackdown on touts. And the fans who have protested on social media that they’ve had their tickets erroneously cancelled will be disappointed. It’s nothing to do with him, apparently...

The singer took to Twitter/X to respond to a fan who had asked “Liam what do you think of the ticket situation? Thinking fans are bots and getting their money returned?”

Not much it seems. Gallagher’s reply was: “I don’t make the rules. We’re trying to do the right thing. It is what it is, I’m the singer. Get off my case.”

Ticketmaster said at the start of the whole Oasis tickets debacle last September that any tickets being resold on a platform that wasn’t Twickets would be cancelled. Fair enough, of course. But it seems that they have been applying this policy over-officiously and many ordinary punters have had their legitimately-purchased tickets cancelled.

However, a spokesperson for the platform has now responded: “For ticket purchasers who believe they have had tickets refunded in error, refer to the email sent by the relevant agent when informed.”

“Expert Abuse and Fraud teams have reviewed all sales and identified any made by bots. We cannot go into more detail, as we do not want bot-using touts to have any further information on the process.”

As for Liam, the singer also answered another fan’s query about possible guests at the gigs this summer. Asked if anyone would be joining them on stage, Gallagher Junior simply gave a four-word reply: “None of that nonsense”.

Well, exactly. Even during their heyday, Oasis never indulged in any of that on-stage celebrity back-slapping stuff (with the notable exception of Stone Roses guitarist John Squire at Knebworth). It would be a major surprise if they were to start now. Just as it would be a shock if they were to suddenly incorporate backing dancers, or any of the other various accoutrements of the modern stadium show.

Guests or no guests, what is certain to be the most talked-about tour of the year kicks off in Cardiff on July 4, before heading to Manchester, Wembley, Edinburgh and Dublin. After that the reformed band head off to the US, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.