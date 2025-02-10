“Radio stations all said Layne’s voice is wrong”: Alice In Chains and Jane’s Addiction producer Dave Jerden helped to define the sound of alternative rock
Jerden, who also worked with The Rolling Stones, has died aged 75
Dave Jerden, producer of some of the most influential rock albums of the late ’80s and early ’90s, died on 5 February at the age of 75.
In a long and varied career, he worked on a host of classic albums as engineer, mixer and producer - beginning with Talking Heads’ Remain In Light (1980) and including Herbie Hancock’s Future Shock (1983), Red Hot Chili Peppers’ self-titled debut (1984) and The Rolling Stones’ Dirty Work (1986).
He was best known for producing the Jane’s Addiction albums Nothing’s Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990) and the Alice In Chains albums Facelift (1990) and Dirt (1992).
In 2020, Jerden spoke to Produce Like A Pro about the recording of the classic Alice In Chains track Man In The Box, and revealed how the song was rejected by various radio programmers in 1990 - mainly due the unorthodox style of the band’s singer Layne Staley.
“Radio stations all said Layne’s voice is wrong,” Jerden recalled.
Man In The Box, and the Facelift album, were instrumental in defining the sound of alternative rock and establishing Seattle as the epicentre of the grunge revolution.
The news of Dave Jerden’s death was announced by his son Bryan.
“Our father David Jerden passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday February 5th. It’s hard to express in words what he meant to me, my sister Michelle, and the rest of our family. He was larger than life and was deeply passionate about so many things, from history to science, but above all he was a music maker.”
The statement continued: “He worked with so many great artists and together they forged some very interesting and memorable musical pathways and of which I am very proud. We will miss his smile, his uncontrollable laughter, his mind-bending stories and great conversations. The memories will live on forever. The music will live on and so will our love. Rest well, Dad. Thanks for your love and inspiration.”
