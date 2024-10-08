Finneas announces North American For Cryin’ Out Loud tour for February and March 2025

Finneas O’Connell - the artist who releases records as simply Finneas and who is still probably best known for being Billie Eilish’s elder brother, cowrriter and producer – has announced a North American tour for the early part of next year.

This slots in nicely alongside existing European dates for April and May 2025 and Australian dates for January. He starts in Nashville on February 13, finishing up at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on March 5.

O’Connell released his second album For Cryin’ Out Loud last week. The 27 year old is certainly knocking them out at a fair rate – it’s the fourth album he has been involved with in a writing/production capacity in just three years, following his sister’s Happier Ever After and Hit Me Hard And Soft records and his own 2021 debut Optimist.

His fame and achievements are now arguably at the same level as his younger sis, Billie’s. He has no less than ten Grammy Awards to his name, including the Song Of The Year and Best Song For Visual Media last year for his contribution to the Barbie soundtrack What Was I Made For? He’s also made his television scoring debut, composing the soundtrack to the Apple+ series Disclaimer, and, oh yes, he’s moving into acting too – he was recently cast in the Peacock comedy series Laid.

He’s also collaborated with Camilia Cabello, John Legend and produced Selena Gomez’s 2019 US Number One Lose You To Love Me. And there are doubtless already a long list of artists who are queueing up to work with him once he finds a spare minute or two in his busy schedule.

Tickets for the US dates go on sale this coming Friday (October 11) at 10am local time.