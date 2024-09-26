Prince collaborator Cat Glover, famed for her Alphabet St rap and striking choreography, has died
She played a key role on the Sign o’ the Times and Lovesexy tours
Prince collaborator Cat Glover - perhaps best known for her rap on Prince’s 1988 single Alphabet St (“Cat, we need you to rap!”) - has died, it’s been confirmed. Reports indicate that she was either 60 or 62.
Having made her name as part of a dance duo, Pat & Cat, with her professional partner Patrick Allen, she arrived in the Prince universe in the mid ‘80s, operating as a choreographer and dancer on his legendary Sign o’ the Times and Lovesexy tours.
Indeed, it’s Glover’s choreography you see in Prince’s Sign o’ the Times film, widely considered to be one of the greatest concert movies of all time. She also plays a notable role in the video for I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man, which is lifted directly from the movie.
It’s believed that there were plans for Glover to release an album on Prince’s Paisley Park label, but these were ultimately shelved. She does, however, provide another rap on Cindy C, a track from Prince’s lost Black Album. Originally intended to fill Lovesexy’s place in his discography but cancelled at the last minute, this finally got a release in 1994.
Glover stopped working with Prince at the end of the Lovesexy era but did eventually release an EP, Catwoman, in 1989. This was produced by Tim Simenon (Bomb the Bass). Away from the studio, she continued to work as a choreographer and performer.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.