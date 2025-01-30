Patti Smith collapses on stage during a show in Brazil, before completing gig from a wheelchair

Patti Smith collapsed mid-gig last night, requiring medical attention at the venue, before making a recovery and returning to the stage with the assistance of a wheelchair.

The 78-year-old had been appearing at an event billed as Correspondences, appearing alongside Stéphan Crasneanscki, founder of Soundwalk Collective for a performance billed as a “spiritual journey”.

The pair had been working together for the past ten years on the project and had recently embarked on a short tour of their project together.

Unfortunately during last night’s gig at Teatro Cultura Artística in São Paulo, Brazil, Smith became unwell, falling backwards mid-gig and appearing to hit her head on the floor. Fortunately event staff were able to quickly come to her aid and escort her from the stage.

Her team posted to social media that she had been suffering from migraine for the past couple of days but had wanted to perform.

In Correspondences, Smith and Soundwalk Collective “travel the world and cross landscapes to explore sound paths left by poets, filmmakers and revolutionaries, seeking to awaken sound memories that translate our relationship with the world and the environment, our existence and the artist's creative process.”

Following her fall last night and a short interlude, Smith returned to the stage in a wheelchair to continue and complete the performance as planned, performing two further songs including her classic Because The Night.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An official statement from The Sound Collective and Smith reads as follows:

"Thank you, São Paulo, for your beautiful energy and your supportive presence tonight. It's been a very moving experience for all of us.

"Thank you for being there.

"Patti has suffered from an intense migraine the past couple days and had some dizziness on stage, but she still wanted to be there for all of us and you and perform today.

"She is now being cared for by the best doctors in the most loving way and will be back on stage tomorrow night.

"Patti says that she is tremendously grateful for your patience and forgiveness and she sends her love to all who attended.

"We kindly ask you to refrain from posting at this sensitive moment.

Soundwalk Collective & Patti Smith"

Smith is scheduled to continue the tour, playing the final gig of its current run at the same venue tonight, 30 January 2025.