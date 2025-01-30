"It’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of [sic] out on my skateboard": Bring Me The Horizon just covered Oasis’ Wonderwall and Liam Gallagher’s response is next-level weird

UK metallers Bring Me The Horizon just dropped a surprise cover of Oasis’ solid-gold standard Wonderwall, and the world might not ever be the same again.

The new release comes as part of Spotify’s Singles series, being packaged alongside a remix of BMTH's song Youtopia from 2024, and complete with artwork that apes Oasis’ appearance in their video for the song.

Bring Me The Horizon do Wonderwall!? Whoever thought that was ever going to work?

Well, it seems that YouTube user løner yøuth did, and, such was his conviction that the project would have legs, he even went as far as to post his own 'what if' homage of the band tackling the Oasis classic… Back in 2023.

if BRING ME THE HORIZON wrote WONDERWALL - YouTube Watch On

We’ll let you take that in.

A BMTH fan made his take on what the as-yet non-existent cover might sound like under the project name Underoasis, showing us what would happen “if BRING ME THE HORIZON wrote WONDERWALL”… In December 2023… And now Bring Me The Horizon have released their actual cover of Oasis’ Wonderwall…

And – gulp – the two are practically identical…

Bring Me The Horizon - WONDERWaLL - YouTube Watch On

We don’t know who to congratulate first here. løner yøuth and his partner in crime Todd Barriage for nailing their highly respectful BMTH spoof so perfectly… Or BMTH for having the brazen balls to take Underoasis’ idea so completely, and run with it.

Nice cover version… We’ll take it

And this story just gets stranger…

Given that Oasis resident mouthpiece Liam Gallagher is no stranger to sharing his thoughts on social media and has never shied away from bad mouthing contemporaries or calling out poor performance wherever he sees it, following BMTH’s surprising cover version reworking, all eyes soon flicked to Gallagher’s socials for his take on the band’s metal-ized version their signature standard.

And, sure enough, when prodded sufficiently on X (as his fans love to do), the famously anti-social-media bear-with-a-sore-head eventually came back with his response.

And… He effing loves it…

I fucking LOVE itJanuary 29, 2025

And perhaps even more bizarrely, when challenged further, Gallagher revealed that he wasn’t joking, going so far as to say that it had made his day and that he was going out on his skateboard to celebrate…

I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of out on my skateboard fuck y’allJanuary 29, 2025

Sorry. Liam Gallagher? On a skateboard?…

Perhaps Liam’s lackadaisical attitude comes on the back of Oasis being no strangers to the world of the soundalikes with their entire output being consistently (and cruelly) compared to that of The Beatles.

You know the drill.

Don’t Look Back In Anger is John Lennon’s Imagine. She’s Electric is While My Guitar Gently Weeps (with A Little Help From My Friends at the end). Go Let It Out is Strawberry Fields. And, of course, Sowing The Seeds of Love is Hello Goodby- Ah… Sorry… Wrong band.

We’re feeling a little light-headed at this point. Time for a lie-down.

If this story gets any stranger we’ll keep you posted.