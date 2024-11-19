“I'd rather listen to two foxes shagging in the bushes at 5.30 am”: Guess which classic British band Liam Gallagher is talking about?

Ah you gotta love Liam Gallagher, not least for his way with a withering – and hilarious – putdown.

Inevitably, one of Liam’s gems has come via social media and an interaction with fans that took a somewhat bizarre turn.

It started when a fan shared a pic on Twitter/X of Liam asking ‘who is this? Wrong answers only’. Liam replied with “The vicar of f***ing dibley.”

Then a fan replied to his comment by saying “listen to the cure,” to which Gallagher responded with “I’m not depressed.”

For some reason this less than shocking revelation seemed to surprise one user who asked how he could be “hating on The Cure,” to which the singer responded: “I don’t hate them I just rather listen to two foxes shagging in the bushes at 5.30 am.”

Brilliant.

It must be said that whilst Liam isn’t a fan, his brother has actually collaborated with Robert Smith in the past. Indeed the Cure singer remixed a track on Noel’s 2023 album, Council Skies.

In an interview last year, the guitarist recalled how the remix came about. “Because the song (‘Pretty Boy’) sounds like The Cure I was like, ‘Does Robert Smith do remixes?’ I got hold of his email, the first line was, ‘Hi Robert, it’s Noel Gallagher’. I thought at that point he’d go, ‘Fuck that c**t’. He emailed back with ‘Send me the track’. I did and fuck me – if I thought it sounded like The Cure when it went, it certainly did when it came back!”

“It wasn’t until I played it to a few people when someone said, ‘That’s one of Oasis, one of The Smiths and one of The Cure on the same fucking track’ and I was like, ‘That’s far out! What a mad idea!’ I’d never met him but I’ve been such an admirer of his tunes since Boys Don’t Cry.”

In other Oasis news, it turns out that the new album, you know the one that Liam has been posting about, the one that, according to his previous statements is “in the bag” and “already finished”? Yeah, that one. Well, it turns out it doesn’t exist. The singer was joking all along.

I know. Hilarious, eh?

Let’s just calm the fuck down there is no oasis album in the making I was fucking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laughNovember 16, 2024

Over the weekend an official fan Twitter/X account suggested that the brothers were “working intently” on the album and were in contact “nearly every day”. At which point, Liam must have realised his little prank had gone too far and wrote: “I was fucking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh.”

After responding to a fan who said the reunion is “enough”, Liam wrote: “Exactly people always want more let’s just get in a big stadium and go ape shit and see what happens after that you with me or what”.