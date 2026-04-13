“Is it cool if I bring some rock royalty on the stage right now?”: Billy Corgan suffers mic malfunction as he makes his first ever appearance at Coachella alongside Sombr to sing a Smashing Pumpkins classic
You wait 30 years to sing one of your biggest hits in the desert, and then this happens
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The first of two Coachella weekends has just wrapped up, giving us headlining performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G. There was plenty more going on beyond that, though, including a desert debut for the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.
This came courtesy of Sombr, who invited Corgan on stage during his set at the Outdoor Theatre on Saturday. Addressing the crowd, he said, “Coachella, is it cool if I bring some fucking rock royalty on the stage right now? I want you to make the most noise for this person. It's their first time ever appearing at Coachella… please make some fucking noise for Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins!”
Corgan duly appeared, striking a pose as Sombr’s band launched into Smashing Pumpkins’ 1979, their 1996 hit single. However, after waiting 30 years to sing the song at Coachella, Corgan was hit with a problem – his mic wasn’t working.Article continues below
Sensing that something was amiss, Sombr filled in for him, which led to the strange spectacle of seeing Corgan appearing to mime to one of his own songs while it was sung by someone else.
Fortunately, a replacement mic was brought out in time for the chorus, and Corgan’s familiar tones were finally audible.
What’s more, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman didn’t seem too bothered about the technical mishap; he later took to Instagram to thank Sombr for his “first time at Coachella,” calling it “Rock and roll under the desert sky”.
For Sombr, meanwhile, the moment was simply a “dream come true”.
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I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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