“In recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation”: There’s another honorary degree on its way to Stormzy

News
By published

The rapper’s scholarship scheme has now funded 55 Black British students

Stormzy in 2024
(Image credit: getty/Hugh R Hastings)

Stormzy has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Cambridge University.

It comes seven years after the rapper first launched a scholarship programme in conjunction with the university. The scheme initially funded two black British students at Cambridge each year, covering their tuition fees and costs. It was later expanded so that ten students benefit each year. Since 2018 55 students have been the beneficiaries of the Stormzy scholarship.

So Cambridge is honouring him with a doctorate in law in recognition of his philanthropic work and impact on education, music, sport and literature.

It’s thought that the scholarship in itself has led to an increase in applications from Black students to the university, which some are describing as ‘the Stormzy effect.’

Stormzy is one of eight figures to be included in university’s list for 2025. And he is in some pretty good company. Also honoured is Dame Katherine Grainger, the rowing gold medallist who is now chair of the British Olympic Association.

Then there’s Angela Davis, a living legend if ever there was one. A member of the Black Panthers who has spent over 50 years as an activist, author and academic, AND been the subject of the John Lennon song (Angela from the Some Time In New York City album), Davis has been awarded an honorary doctorate in letters.

It’s actually the second honorary degree the Croydon rapper has nabbed. His first was awarded by Exeter University in 2022, where he was "honoured in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation.”

The Cambridge ceremony takes place on Wednesday 25 June and will be attended by staff, students, alumni and specially invited guests.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
The Searchers in 1964

“An ambition that has eluded us – until now. What a way to round off a tour and a career”: The ‘longest running pop band’ will end their career at Glastonbury
Alvin Gibbs and Charlie Harper of UK Subs perform on December 16, 2016

“I’m kind of proud of myself for being thrown out of America at the age of 67”: Punk veterans UK Subs have been deported from the US
The Searchers in 1964

“An ambition that has eluded us – until now. What a way to round off a tour and a career”: The ‘longest running pop band’ will end their career at Glastonbury
See more latest
Most Popular
The Searchers in 1964
“An ambition that has eluded us – until now. What a way to round off a tour and a career”: The ‘longest running pop band’ will end their career at Glastonbury
Alvin Gibbs and Charlie Harper of UK Subs perform on December 16, 2016
“I’m kind of proud of myself for being thrown out of America at the age of 67”: Punk veterans UK Subs have been deported from the US
James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett
“We might just say, 'OK, let's go back to the '90s again.' It's not a bad idea”: Kirk Hammett says the next Metallica album could be a throwback to the Load and Reload era
Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton
“Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her, I said, ‘now, I don't cuss’”: Dolly Parton explains why that chorus lyric got changed when she joined Sabrina Carpenter for a new version of Please Please Please
Maschine 3.1
Native Instruments updates Maschine software to 3.1 adding user chords, fullscreen mode, and clarifies compatibility
Carol Kaye
“A lot of people don’t think this fits with Pet Sounds. But really, what does fit with Pet Sounds?”: Carol Kaye on her 10 greatest recordings
The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
"How many of you were here the first time around?": The Sex Pistols are back at the 100 Club after nearly 50 years
Ed Sheeran
“Last year was the first in over 20 years without a UK global top 10 single or album in the charts. The time to act is now”: Ed Sheeran calls on the British government to invest in music education
Iron Maiden in 1982
“A song I wrote when I was 16 ended up on an Iron Maiden album! And the chugging guitar was inspired by a Queen track”: Guitarist Adrian Smith reveals the origins of his first song for Maiden
Herbie Hancock
"I look at it as, 'OK, even if I don't want to do it, I need to do it'": Even Herbie Hancock doesn't like piano practice, but he's found a way of convincing himself to do it