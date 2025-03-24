“In recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation”: There’s another honorary degree on its way to Stormzy

Stormzy has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Cambridge University.

It comes seven years after the rapper first launched a scholarship programme in conjunction with the university. The scheme initially funded two black British students at Cambridge each year, covering their tuition fees and costs. It was later expanded so that ten students benefit each year. Since 2018 55 students have been the beneficiaries of the Stormzy scholarship.

So Cambridge is honouring him with a doctorate in law in recognition of his philanthropic work and impact on education, music, sport and literature.

It’s thought that the scholarship in itself has led to an increase in applications from Black students to the university, which some are describing as ‘the Stormzy effect.’

Stormzy is one of eight figures to be included in university’s list for 2025. And he is in some pretty good company. Also honoured is Dame Katherine Grainger, the rowing gold medallist who is now chair of the British Olympic Association.

Then there’s Angela Davis, a living legend if ever there was one. A member of the Black Panthers who has spent over 50 years as an activist, author and academic, AND been the subject of the John Lennon song (Angela from the Some Time In New York City album), Davis has been awarded an honorary doctorate in letters.

It’s actually the second honorary degree the Croydon rapper has nabbed. His first was awarded by Exeter University in 2022, where he was "honoured in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation.”

The Cambridge ceremony takes place on Wednesday 25 June and will be attended by staff, students, alumni and specially invited guests.