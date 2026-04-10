Hip-hop progenitor Afrika Bambaataa dies at 68

Trailblazing rapper, DJ and producer Afrika Bambaataa has passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with prostate cancer. For music-makers, his name once held reverence, but over the last decade he had become mired by some horrific allegations of child sexual abuse and trafficking.

A pivotal figure in hip-hop’s origin story, the Bronx-born Bambaataaa formed the Universal Zulu Nation at the end of the 1970s, a positive awareness group that aimed to take wayward black youths out of gangs and provide cultural experiences for them. He began hosting block parties, DJing and rapping to a growing community

By the early 1980s, Afrika had become fully fascinated by electronic music and the types of synthesised rhythms which had been spawned in Germany. Kraftwerk, in particular were a major influence. As part of electronic outfit EBN-OZN, he co-crafted the first commercially released American single made with a computer - AEIOU Sometimes Y.

As part of the Soulsonic Force, Bambaataa sampled the irrepressible beat of Kraftwerk's Computer World cut Numbers to form the basis of 1982’s iconic Planet Rock.

Leaning (for the first time) on the Roland 808 drum machine, the track became year zero for many hip-hop and electro producers. It underlined how electronic elements could be used to create modern, dance-adjacent hip-hop.

“It changed the world,” said Rick Rubin in a Rolling Stone retrospective.

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force - Planet Rock (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

In the mid-1980s Bambaataa was a pivotal part of the making of the Sun City album as part of Artists United Against Apartheid group, which aimed to spotlight and protest apartheid in South Africa. The album also featured Bob Dylan, Run-DMC, Lou Reed, Bonnie Raitt, Joey Ramone, Bono and Bruce Springsteen.

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Although Afrika continued to make music over subsequent years, it was really Planet Rock for which he was most famed.



"He was the leader of the biggest gang in NYC. But when hip hop came along, he didn’t talk about gang fights," Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels told Celebrity Parents Magazine. "They made a record called Planet Rock, and in the midst of despair, they gave us vision. It was a 16 year old man, telling us, at 16, that there was hope."

But Bambaataa's legacy was largely overshadowed by numerous allegations of child sexual abuse and trafficking, with him losing a civil case against one such anonymous plaintiff in 2025 as Bambaataa failed to turn up to the hearing.

The initial accusation came from Bronx political activist Ronald Savage, who claimed that Bambaataa had molested him at age 15. Savage's accusation led to others coming forward to tell their stories.

As a result, Bambaataa’s Universal Zulu Nation disassociated themselves from him, and released an open letter apologising for their role in facilitating Bambaataa.

(Image credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

“Our members worldwide speak through us in declaring that we unequivocally oppose child molestation and sexual exploitation and/or violence of any sort. In addition, we oppose concealing knowledge of assaults and protecting of violators, no matter who they are or what their statures may be. Furthermore, we oppose the use of character assassination, intimidation, or other coercive attempts to silence or manipulate accusers and others who would speak in their favour.”

A lengthy Vice article soon followed which dug deeper into the claims, and found multiple credible sources who indicated that Bambaataa’s abuse was widespread.

Following Bambaataa’s death yesterday at 3am local time, the Hip-Hop Alliance released a statement via social media that said, “Today, we acknowledge the transition of a foundational architect of hip-hop culture, Afrika Bambaataa. As the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation, Afrika Bambaataa helped shape the early identity of hip-hop as a global movement rooted in peace, unity, love, and having fun.”

However, the group also acknowledged his tarnished legacy;

“At the same time, we recognise that his legacy is complex and has been the subject of serious conversations within our community. As an organisation committed to truth, accountability, and the preservation of Hip Hop culture, we believe it is important to hold space for all voices while continuing to uplift what empowers and protects the people.”