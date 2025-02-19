"Fall in love with his royal badness all over again": Purple Rain gets new Dolby Vision and Atmos audio makeover for a one-night-only cinema rerelease

Purple Rain – the legendary movie dramatisation of Prince’s classic 1984 album of the same name – will be rereleased in a new Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio enhanced digital print for one night only, appearing across the US and UK on 5 March 2025.

Dolby and Warner Bros. Discovery have worked together on the new version, taking a new 8K scan from the film’s 35mm Original Camera Negative (OCN) with the digitally restored picture being color graded specifically for Dolby Vision. For the audio the team restored the original cinema release’s Dolby Stereo tracks from over 40 years ago and, in conjunction with audio from the 20th anniversary’s 5.1 multi-channel mix master, merged them to complete a 2025-ready Dolby Atmos audio mix for the first time.

The new version of the movie is being screened at Dolby Cinema equipped cinemas as part of the AMC (in the States) and Odeon (in the UK) chains. And – dramatically – fans are getting just one chance to be there and witness it. The new, global run of the new production is limited to one night only – 5 March, 2025.

Dolby and Warner Bros. Discovery promise that “every detail of the film – from the vibrant neon lights of First Avenue nightclub to The Kid’s iconic guitar – come to life through the ultra-vivid visuals of Dolby Vision.

“Fans will have the opportunity to fall in love with his royal badness all over again, while new generations can be introduced to his lasting influence in a stunning restoration that offers elevated visuals and transcendent audio.”

“Purple Rain reimagined in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Dolby Cinema is a celebration of Prince’s genius and enduring legacy,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “Devoted and new fans alike prepare to be exhilarated by an unforgettable and unparalleled performance from one of music’s greatest of all time.”

Prince, of course, wrote and produced all of the album's songs and the movie's original soundtrack, going on to appear as The Kid in the film itself. Purple Rain would go on to win 1984’s Academy Award for Best Original Song Score and the Grammy Award for Best Album or Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors