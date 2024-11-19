“Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual. Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must”: Primus put the call out for potential new drummer
Successful candidate would replace departing Tim Alexander
Calling all drummers – could you be the next Primus sticksman? Seriously. The Californian rockers have put out an open call on social media, inviting musicians to audition to be the replacement for departing drummer Tim Alexander.
“We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist,” the band posted on Instagram. “Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world. Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.”
Oh and you need to send a CV/resume and a recent video performance of yourself as well.
A post shared by PRIMUS (@primusville)
A photo posted by on
Alexander’s departure was confirmed at the end of last month and seemed to surprise Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde who put out a statement, saying: “On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has ‘lost his passion for playing.’ As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.”
Alexander enjoyed three stints in the band, joining in 1989 and then leaving seven years later. When the band reformed in 2003 he rejoined, but again quit in 2010, before signing up for a third time in 2013.
The drummer had some health scares in the years since. He suffered a minor heart attack in 2014, which required him to have triple bypass surgery and which temporarily kyboshed plans to reform the ‘classic’ Primus line up that year. In 2016, Alexander revealed that he had suffered another heart attack. But ongoing health problems don’t appear to have played a part in his recent decision to leave.
In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, the drummer explained why he quit this time: “A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t feel like it’s your being anymore,” he said. “Over time, I started realizing that it was affecting my physical life, it was affecting my mental life, and it was affecting my family life, and my heart just wasn’t in it.”
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
“The human manifestation of the word ‘hip’... Always in the moment, always in this time, eternal and classic and at the same time totally nonchalant about it”: Jazz legend Roy Haynes dies aged 99
“Kurt was sitting in the bathtub with a Walkman on, listening to the song, and when the tape ended, he kissed me and said, 'Oh, finally, now I don't have to be the only songwriter in the band!'”: Dave Grohl's evolution as a songwriter
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
“The human manifestation of the word ‘hip’... Always in the moment, always in this time, eternal and classic and at the same time totally nonchalant about it”: Jazz legend Roy Haynes dies aged 99
“Kurt was sitting in the bathtub with a Walkman on, listening to the song, and when the tape ended, he kissed me and said, 'Oh, finally, now I don't have to be the only songwriter in the band!'”: Dave Grohl's evolution as a songwriter