“Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual. Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must”: Primus put the call out for potential new drummer

Calling all drummers – could you be the next Primus sticksman? Seriously. The Californian rockers have put out an open call on social media, inviting musicians to audition to be the replacement for departing drummer Tim Alexander.

“We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist,” the band posted on Instagram. “Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world. Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.”

Oh and you need to send a CV/resume and a recent video performance of yourself as well.

Alexander’s departure was confirmed at the end of last month and seemed to surprise Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde who put out a statement, saying: “On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has ‘lost his passion for playing.’ As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.”

Alexander enjoyed three stints in the band, joining in 1989 and then leaving seven years later. When the band reformed in 2003 he rejoined, but again quit in 2010, before signing up for a third time in 2013.

The drummer had some health scares in the years since. He suffered a minor heart attack in 2014, which required him to have triple bypass surgery and which temporarily kyboshed plans to reform the ‘classic’ Primus line up that year. In 2016, Alexander revealed that he had suffered another heart attack. But ongoing health problems don’t appear to have played a part in his recent decision to leave.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, the drummer explained why he quit this time: “A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t feel like it’s your being anymore,” he said. “Over time, I started realizing that it was affecting my physical life, it was affecting my mental life, and it was affecting my family life, and my heart just wasn’t in it.”