Bono and Apple team up for new ‘immersive’ 8K/Spatial Audio documentary, with a 180-degree video that places viewers onstage

Apple has announced that they are teaming up with Bono for a new film they are describing as ‘a groundbreaking new documentary event’.

Apple and U2? Hmm. The last time they collaborated was just over a decade ago for the release of the Songs Of Innocence album. Loaded up to every Apple device in the world – whether you liked it or not - it sank U2’s reputation and didn’t do much for Apple either. You think they might have hesitated at embarking on a new project together, but evidently not so.

To be fair the ‘documentary event’ is certainly lower risk. Bono: Stories Of Surrender is, according to Apple “a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief." It was recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre in 2023.

It sounds like it’ll be a film of the U2 singer doing what he did on his tour to promote his memoir, Songs Of Surrender. In other words, some readings, some stories and some U2 songs.

But that’s not all. There’s an ‘immersive’ version of this film that will be available on Apple Vision Pro. It’s apparently the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, a format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio to produce a 180-degree video that places viewers onstage with Bono and in the center of his story. So it will be like he’s there right in front of you, in your living room/on the bus/wherever!

Apple said in a statement: “With this special edition of the film available only on Vision Pro, viewers will feel completely immersed in the music and storytelling of Surrender. Releasing an immersive version of the film for Vision Pro alongside its debut on Apple TV+ is the latest example of Bono’s enduring commitment to innovation.

"Since U2’s earliest days, Bono and the band have consistently pushed boundaries and embraced new technologies to forge deeper and unexpected connections with their audience.”

The film is produced by Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick who have a solid track record when it comes to music documentaries – they worked on Summer of Soul and David Byrne’s American Utopia, as well as Hamilton.

And if you’re not bothered about the immersive film it’s worth pointing out that an abridged paperback edition of Songs Of Surrender is being published concurrently with the film. So if you didn’t get around to reading it when it first came out in 2022, now’s your chance.

