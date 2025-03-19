Did an LA charity auction just reveal Radiohead's next world tour?

Ever elusive and always up for an online jape, the merry pranksters at Radiohead pride themselves on being promotionally opaque while being careful to keep their fans part of an exclusive, all-knowing club.

However, that veil of secrecy and careful planning may have just slipped somewhat as someone close to the band couldn’t resist giving an LA fire charity highly covetable new Radiohead gig tickets, despite that gig (and tour?) not even being announced as yet.

It’s great news for the charity (and Radiohead fans worldwide) of course, but one has to wonder whose forehead just hit the desk and who’s taking a stern phone call round about now, as the multi-headed ‘Head entity has already swooped in to mop up the evidence.

It’s been a week of Radiohead resurfacing japes – their first band activity since their final A Moon Shaped Pool tour date at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on 1 August 2018 – as eagle-eyed band watchers noted the formation of a new legal partnership featuring all five of the band’s members.

Such activity has always been the precursor to new projects so confidence instantly became high for Radiohead to announce something in a more upfront fashion soon.

And with the band celebrating the 30th anniversary of the bends and releasing previously unseen live footage and a new B-sides and outtakes playlist on socials, it looks like things are definitely heating up Chez ‘Head.

Posted by radiohead on

Whether the band’s reveal would produce a new album, a new tour, or both, however, has been up for speculation. But new activity would appear to have blown the surprise for at least one of those possible outcomes.

In a new post by LA’s Palisades High School, the faculty added the kind donation of “four tickets to a Radiohead concert of your choice” to their upcoming charity auction. Details on the site – donated by ‘Blueyed Pictures Inc’ - suggested that the winner could select from a range of cities and dates "based on the band's tour schedule”.

If ‘Blueyed Pictures Inc’ are indeed in-the-know and sufficiently close to the band, that would suggest that a significant Radiohead US tour (at least) is on the cards.

The news comes via Resident Advisor who also claim to have had word that Radiohead have placed bookings at select European venues in, again, as-yet-to-be-announced preparations for potential residencies to come.

But – for now at least – the trail has once more gone cold.

That LA’s Palisades High School auction has now closed but not before the generous ticket offer was amended to read “Four Premier Concert Tickets" and all promotion of the tickets on socials and any mention of participation of the band’s management was wiped.

However, with all the evidence out there and the timing seemingly never better, it looks like we can be confident in expecting more Radiohead news soon.