Did an LA charity auction just reveal Radiohead's next world tour?

News
By published

An inside entity giving away upcoming Radiohead tour tickets to a (hastily edited) LA charity listing would appear to have given the band's game away

Radiohead&#039;s Thom Yorke
(Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Natkin)

Ever elusive and always up for an online jape, the merry pranksters at Radiohead pride themselves on being promotionally opaque while being careful to keep their fans part of an exclusive, all-knowing club.

However, that veil of secrecy and careful planning may have just slipped somewhat as someone close to the band couldn’t resist giving an LA fire charity highly covetable new Radiohead gig tickets, despite that gig (and tour?) not even being announced as yet.

It’s great news for the charity (and Radiohead fans worldwide) of course, but one has to wonder whose forehead just hit the desk and who’s taking a stern phone call round about now, as the multi-headed ‘Head entity has already swooped in to mop up the evidence.

It’s been a week of Radiohead resurfacing japes – their first band activity since their final A Moon Shaped Pool tour date at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on 1 August 2018 – as eagle-eyed band watchers noted the formation of a new legal partnership featuring all five of the band’s members.

Such activity has always been the precursor to new projects so confidence instantly became high for Radiohead to announce something in a more upfront fashion soon.

And with the band celebrating the 30th anniversary of the bends and releasing previously unseen live footage and a new B-sides and outtakes playlist on socials, it looks like things are definitely heating up Chez ‘Head.

Posted by radiohead on 

Whether the band’s reveal would produce a new album, a new tour, or both, however, has been up for speculation. But new activity would appear to have blown the surprise for at least one of those possible outcomes.

In a new post by LA’s Palisades High School, the faculty added the kind donation of “four tickets to a Radiohead concert of your choice” to their upcoming charity auction. Details on the site – donated by ‘Blueyed Pictures Inc’ - suggested that the winner could select from a range of cities and dates "based on the band's tour schedule”.

If ‘Blueyed Pictures Inc’ are indeed in-the-know and sufficiently close to the band, that would suggest that a significant Radiohead US tour (at least) is on the cards.

The news comes via Resident Advisor who also claim to have had word that Radiohead have placed bookings at select European venues in, again, as-yet-to-be-announced preparations for potential residencies to come.

But – for now at least – the trail has once more gone cold.

That LA’s Palisades High School auction has now closed but not before the generous ticket offer was amended to read “Four Premier Concert Tickets" and all promotion of the tickets on socials and any mention of participation of the band’s management was wiped.

However, with all the evidence out there and the timing seemingly never better, it looks like we can be confident in expecting more Radiohead news soon.

Categories
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bands
Brian May in 2023

"I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now": Brian May says that he and Roger Taylor are "constantly writing"
Polar Music Prize winners 2025

"And the winners are": Queen, Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan just won 1 million krona each in 2025's Polar Music Prize

Brian May in 2023

"I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now": Brian May says that he and Roger Taylor are "constantly writing"
See more latest
Most Popular
Brian May in 2023
"I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now": Brian May says that he and Roger Taylor are "constantly writing"
Alesis Crimson III
Alesis’ popular Crimson e-kit just got an upgrade with version III sporting new heads and a new BFD-powered drum brain
PRS SE Exotics: new for 2025, these Indonesian made PRS electrics feature limited edition veneer tops with the series including a special David Grissom signature model with Laurel Burl finish.
“These guitars are going to turn some heads. The natural designs in the wood create ‘aesthetic arrest’ from the first look”: PRS launches limited edition SE Exotic Veneer range of electric guitars – and updates SE Swamp Ash with 5-way switching
Polar Music Prize winners 2025
"And the winners are": Queen, Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan just won 1 million krona each in 2025's Polar Music Prize
Lemmy in 1982
“Hendrix was incredibly sexually magnetic on stage. He had a body like a snake”: Lemmy’s funny stories about Jimi, Ozzy, Little Richard and the crazy world of Motörhead
Semisonic
“The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely”: Semisonic protest at Trump’s unauthorised use of their late '90s hit Closing Time
Mooer Audio Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal: A compact multi-effects unit for guitar that looks like an mp3 player but packs 194 effects into its feature-stacked design.
“It features augmented functionality when compared to past models, yet still in a minimalist and easy-to-use package”: Mooer Audio packs an abundance of features into its small but touch-screen equipped Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal
Vai on stage with Whitesnake in 1990
“I saw something coming at me and was about to catch it, then it blew up about six feet in front of me. I went up in the air. I was totally out, unconscious on my back”: Steve Vai recalls his on-stage calamities with David Lee Roth and Whitesnake
Drake
“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds”: Universal Music hits back in Drake defamation case
Roland GO:PIANO 88PX
Roland’s new GO:PIANO 88 has more sounds and a sleeker look than its predecessor - just don’t mention the reduced polyphony and battery life