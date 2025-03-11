"Have time apart, learn new skills, get new musical ideas and experiences… it’s been a healthy break”: The xx reveal their return to the studio in new social snap

While the excitement on show in the latest solitary social post from The xx may be somewhat lacking, it’s certainly got fans of the elusive band over the edge and enthusing if the comments alongside it are anything to go by.

“Yesssss”, reads one. “We are so back", reads another. “Please PLEASE tell me an album is on the way...” begs a third.

Yes, The xx are back together and – if that "Last week, in the studio" caption is to be believed – they’re not lamenting the theft of their TV, but are actually finally working on the new material that they’ve been teasing for years.

(Image credit: Instagram/The xx)

Fans have, of course, been able to abate their desires via the group members' solo albums with all three working on new material and exploring different directions since the The xx's last collective output, the group’s third album, I See You, which was released in January 2017.

Now, following last September’s Waited All Night single from Jamie xx’s In Waves album - a track which featured both of his xx bandmates Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim - it seems that fans are on track to get more of the real thing.

Jamie xx’s solo single featuring the band was the first time that The xx had appeared together on a track since I See You and, as such, gave a teasing glimpse into what could be coming next.

And while the new studio snap is silent, there's evidence that the new material will draw on plenty of new experiences and influences.

"It’s wonderful to have the gang back together"

As part of the promo for the Waited All Night at the time, Jamie xx said: “Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy. It’s wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives, I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Romy and Sim then backed up the fact that the trio remained totally loved up (and therefore always set to return in full), saying: “We’ve loved collaborating on our recent solo projects but it’s been a while since the three of us came together on one track.

"We’re so pleased that this was the place we met up again. Proud to play a small part in this long awaited, brilliant album. We’re your biggest fans Jamie”

A post shared by The xx (@thexx) A photo posted by on

Speaking to MistaJam on Capital Dance last year Jamie described the act of getting back with his bandmates as being “Like The Avengers! We’ve said it ourselves. It’s always so nice to get back together with them. I mean, they came on stage with me at Glastonbury as well, and I couldn’t stop smiling. I was aware that I was on TV, but I just felt like such a dork.”

And on the subject of new material: “I mean, it’s early days. But yeah, we’re having a good time.

“I think that was the idea of us going out and doing our own things,” he said. “So, we’re further apart, I guess, and then when we get back into the studio it is a bit more of a challenge and we have bigger pools to draw from.

“I think it’s going to be difficult when we get a bit more into it, but ultimately that is going to make the record better.”

Previously, speaking to NME at the 2024 Brit Awards, Romy said: “We’re just keeping it really open and we’re up for trying new things, but it sounds like us. That’s all I can say right now.

“We’ve learned a lot from our different solo projects and it’s cool to learn from each other again. We grew up together and we had a lot of experiences, but to then have time apart and learn new skills, get new musical ideas and experiences and compare them… it’s been a healthy break."