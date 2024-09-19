"My two best friends and musical siblings": Tired of waiting for new material from The xx? Here’s the nexxt best thing…
The fourth single from Jamie xx’s new album (released tomorrow) is a collab with his old The xx bandmates. Listen to it here…
Those hoping for new material from The xx, during the ongoing long pause after their last album have just been gifted the next best thing – new material from Jamie xx featuring both of his xx bandmates Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim.
The new single – Waited All Night – is the fourth single from Jamie xx’s forthcoming second album In Waves which is set to be released tomorrow, Friday the 20th of September.
The single is the first time that all three members of The xx have appeared on a track since 2017’s I See You and as such gives a teasing glimpse into what could be next from the band following their recent solo work and Jamie xx’s In Waves promotion.
The album has already seen the release of three singles and features input and co-credits from Robyn, Oona Doherty, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, Honey Dijon and Panda Bear, but Waited All Night is the only track produced alongside his The xx bandmates.
And this effective ‘reunion’ for the band is something all three members are keen to play up. As part of the promo for the new single Jamie xx said: “Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy. It’s wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives, I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Romy and Sim further the love with the comment that: “We’ve loved collaborating on our recent solo projects but it’s been a while since the three of us came together on one track.
"We’re so pleased that this was the place we met up again. Proud to play a small part in this long awaited, brilliant album. We’re your biggest fans Jamie”
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
NME have given the new album In Waves a four-star review, calling it: “an even more melancholic record than its predecessor [2015’s In Colour] and a less immediately exciting one, too.
But it’s arguably a more complex beast, born of a complex era yet authored by a musician with one eye on the simple, timeless pleasures of the club. With In Waves, almost a decade on from the triumph of In Colour, Jamie xx remains in bloom.”
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
“It was left to me to protect the legacy. This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates”: Johnny Marr hits back over Morrissey’s Smiths trademark claims
“It’s fantastic to see them celebrating their own pathway to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them”: Coldplay announce stadium shows that will give back to the grassroots