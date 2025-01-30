“Try playing Three Of A Perfect Pair without feeling your fingertips!”: Adrian Belew has carpal tunnel surgery following tour with prog supergroup BEAT

Former King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew is recovering after undergoing surgery on his fretting hand to relieve carpal tunnel syndrome, which flared up during the BEAT Tour.

That Belew made it through the shows is something of a miracle. Performing ‘80s era King Crimson night after night in a supergroup featuring Steve Vai on electric guitar is as close to an impossible gig as it gets.

Factor in the carpal tunnel, and the fact that throughout the tour the prog trailblazer complained that his left hand was modulating between states of numbness and “burning like fire” and surely Belew’s performance on the BEAT Tour is one for the ages.

Taking to Instagram, Belew revealed that he was operated on by the surgeon who was responsible for the first successful hand transplant in the US, who just so happened to be a fan of his.

BEAT: ’80s KING CRIMSON Albums Reimagined ft. Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, and Tony Levin - YouTube Watch On

“Early this morning I had hand surgery for carpal tunnel at UCLA medical center in Santa Monica, CA,” he wrote. “I am super fortunate to have Dr Kobi Azari as my surgeon. Doctor Azari is a world [renowned] surgeon who was the first in America to do a successful hand transplant! A bit overqualified for my minor surgery!”

We’re not so sure about the overqualified bit. Dr Azari sounds like exactly the calibre of medical professional we would turn loose on the left hand of Adrian Belew. You can’t take any chances.

Carpal tunnel syndrome can have many causes but chief among them are repetitive motion and trauma to the wrist. As many guitar players who have tried to play along to King Crimson’s seminal 1981 studio album Discipline can attest to, the risk from wrist trauma and repetitive motions are very real.

Symptoms of carpal tunnel include numbness, tingling or burning sensations in the hand. Some patients can find it difficult to grip objects. Belew says his symptoms were mostly gone by the time he took to the stage.

“Throughout the BEAT Tour my left hand kept going numb and burning like fire,” he wrote. “Try playing three of a perfect pair without feeling your fingertips! It often happened during sound checks but was almost always good by showtime. No worries now, I’ll be better than new in no time!”

The BEAT touring lineup saw guitarists Belew and Vai joined by Tony Levin on bass guitar, with Danny Carey of Tool sitting in on drums, all performing a set culled from King Crimson’s ‘80s classics, Discipline, Beat, and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Belew. The BEAT Tour will reconvene in May as it swings through South America. See BEAT Tour for dates and ticket details.