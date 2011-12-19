Umek & Beltek's making of Out Of Play

"Nowadays it seems that every big story starts on the You Tube. We began by downloading a really crappy 96kbps mp3 rip from the You Tube of Los Ninos del Parque.

"We chopped it and started working on that poor material, as we wanted to stop this on-going war on superiority of formats (analogue vs MP3 vs Wav) by proving it that you can do the best quality of music from the worst recording. The success of our track speaks for itself: it’s already been #1 on Beatport's techno chart for more than a month.

"Our recommendation: when you sample, use the best quality of original material available, but the most important thing in producing music is still creativity. You can do a lot with poor quality samples – but only if you have good ideas and skills to do it. We’ve done the final mix after we finished the whole album and we also had to clear the sample, where Toolroom Records stepped in with their legal department."