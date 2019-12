The 'Slip Roll' effect is found on Pioneer's DJM 900 and 2000 mixers and records short samples of a track.

Ben Bristow, head DJ tutor at Point Blank - the world's best music production and DJ school - brings you five essential DJ tips, tricks and cheats that could make the difference between a killer set and death on the decks.

