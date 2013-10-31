SubBass: in the studio with Glimpse

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: In this lesson, we go live into the studio with one of the world's top Techno Producers. Glimpse shows you how he gets some incredible results, by recording drum loops from a Roland 909 drum machine into Ableton.

Then, using Moog Pedals, he creates some amazing sounds to use in his music. Working with filters he transforms simple drum patterns into sounds that can be used throughout a track in all sorts of ways. This is a truly inspiring look at how to be incredibly creative, using both hardware and software.

Glimpse also shows you how to create the same effect working with software plugins inside Ableton.

