SubBass: Ableton essentials - key techniques

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: SubBass tutor Chris Mounter takes you through some very cool features of Ableton 9, in this extract from our Ableton Essentials - Key Techniques course. Chris looks at EQ 8 and how to work with Mid-side EQ, which is a great technique for creating more space in your music.

He also covers some great techniques with the Ping Pong delay, showing you how you can get the most from it, including a couple of really cool tricks to make your tracks stand out.

Chris also how to easily achieve great parallel compression to make your sounds fatter using the Glue Compressor. Check out our Online course featuring Chris and even more Ableton Essential tricks and tips.

SubBass has a range of Ableton and Logic Music Production Courses on offer in their London studio suitable for everyone from beginner to advanced levels

SubBass also has a range of DJ Courses on offer, covering everything from vinyl to digital, that are also suitable for beginners through to advanced levels.

Can't make it to the studio in London? Then an Online Course is a great way of learning from home.