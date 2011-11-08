How to make the huge synth sound in Nero's Me & You

As the sound of dubstep continues to terrorize the chart, we explain how to recreate the enormous sound of one of Nero's smash hits, Me & You.

The harsh, digital EFM1 FM synth in Logic has a really raspy edge that, on a big sound system,

works well when combined with a low sub. We went for this one right away as we know how harsh this unit can be! To get the sound to sit right it needs another, warmer synth to fill in the frequency gaps which the FM synth doesn't manage.

Enter the simple little ESP. This versatile plug-in really starts to sing on the track when we start to work on the wave shaping element on the left of the synth. Combining these two really hits the mark, and from there on it's a matter of adjusting and tweaking to get the two synths to sit right in the mix. There are a lot of ideas to use here – the plug-ins for this sound work really well, are powerful and flexible.

