How to make an MGMT Kids-style synth sound

Step 6: Next, turn the LFO’s Delay knob up to about 31. Play and hold a note. You should hear the LFO come in after a bit. There’s a little too much vibrato, so reduce each oscillator’s Vibrato amount to between 40 and 48. Now try the riff from the song. That’s pretty close! Fine-tune to taste and tweak to perfection.

