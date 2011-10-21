How to make an Avicii Seek Bromance synth sound

Seek Bromance has a huge trance anthem sound and has been massive across Europe. The Ibiza-friendly floor slamming lift in the middle of the track brings it all together.

So what makes it work? It’s all about the intro and main drop in the middle, fooling us into thinking that the track is going in one rhythmic direction and then fooling us again when the four-four drops. Try it yourself; it’s a clever and satisfying trick...