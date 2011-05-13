How to make a The Lonely Island (feat. Akon) I Just Had Sex-style synth sound

Step 6: Don’t turn up the Noise, but do crank the main Volume. Turn the Filter Cutoff all the way down and the Resonance all the way up. Contour should be all the way up, too. The Filter Envelope’s Attack should be at 1 o’clock and the Decay, Sustain and Release at 0, with the Amp Envelope set similarly. Play and hold a note. That’s it! Fine-tune as required.

Liked this? Now read: How to sound like a pro artist in your DAW

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube