How to make a Jordan Rudess-style lead synth sound

Step 1: Whipping up a proggy lead such as those used by Jordan Rudess in his Liquid Tension Experiment side-project is pretty simple, and can be done using nothing more than a bit of freeware. We’re going to use LinPlug’s AlphaCM, which you can find on the Computer Music magazine cover DVD every month. Alternatively, go and download Free Alpha 3, which is very similar. Fire it up and call up the Z-Init patch - it’s at the end of the preset list.