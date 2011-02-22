How to make a dubstep wobble in Reason's Malström synth

Step 1: While Thor might have become Reason’s go-to synth since version 4, Malström can still come up with some useful sounds, especially when you’re after twisted noises such as this one:

To make a sound like this, add a Malström synth to your rack, then right-click it and select Initialize Patch. Set Osc A to Sawtooth, then activate Osc 2 and set its waveshape to Square.