How to make a dubstep track with Subscape

Subscape, also known as Anthony Peters, is one of the dubstep scene’s fastest-rising stars. With his first release on Caspa’s Dub Police label in 2008, he’s quickly garnered a reputation for creating deep, dark tracks with sky-high production values. Computer Music recently tracked him down at his Woking studio, where he showed them how he created his track Nothing’s Wrong.

Step 1: The first element to be entered into the project is the kick drum. The main kick sample plays on every beat, and is EQed with Logic’s Channel EQ to boost the 50Hz region and cut at 100Hz. Anthony also cuts the extreme highs and lows on many of his sounds to ensure that no unwanted frequencies are making their way into the final mix.

Read more: Gothic Instruments Dronar Master Edition