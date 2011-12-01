How to get the synth from Example's Changed The Way You Kissed Me

In this neat little tutorial, we're looking at the synth ramp which occurs two-and-a-half minutes into Changed The Way You Kissed Me by Example.

This track is hugely popular, as its 18 million-plus views on YouTube to date suggests. The ramp in question is used as a springboard to plunge into the climax of the song and is a great example (ahem) of how a drop can be used to build anticipation and drama.

As ever, once you've followed the steps and watched the video below, look for ways to make a trick like this your own, with different oscillator shapes, varied filter patterns and alternative effects processing just three of many techniques you could try.