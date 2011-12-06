How to get the sequence sound in David Guetta's track Without You

David Guetta has become one of the most sought-after producers in Pop today. Having worked with the likes of The Black Eyed Peas, Taio Cruz, Kelly Rowland, Kelis, Flo Rida and many more, he's been responsible for millions of single and album sales, as well as enjoying an increasingly stratospheric career as a DJ.

In this tutorial gallery, we're looking at another collaborative track, Without You, featuring Usher. There are tons of great noises in this mix but we wanted to focus on one which is a staple of Pop-Dance records. We're going to break down the 8th-note sequence which begins the track and which underpins the verse and build-up sections of the song. As ever, let this guide be an inspiration for your own ideas rather than a direct clone of Mr Guetta's own sound!