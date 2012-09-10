Get the sound of Soul II Soul's Back To Life

Look for an old sounding drum break in your breaks collection and, while listening to the original track, try and copy the placement of the kick snare and hats.

Having an old break is central to the groove of this track working. Once you have the break in place, add a pitchshifter if necessary so that the break sits nicely in the mid-range of the track. Use Logic’s ‘convert regions to new sampler track’ to cut any new breaks up that you fancy trying out.

This will create an EXS instrument and allow you to have MIDI control over each transient within the break. Here we’ve also tightened up the break using a 16B quantise.