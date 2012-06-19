Get the sound of Hot Right Now by DJ Fresh

At a tearing tempo of 175bpm, the first challenge with such a stab is in the voicing. If you were to use a simple triad it wouldn’t span a broad enough frequency range and if you were to just duplicate that triad over multiple octaves, it would take up too much space, making the drums, vocals and additional synth parts very difficult to hear.

DJ Fresh’s solution is to spread the triad out over three octaves. The first chord is an E minor, which would usually comprise of E as the root, G as the minor 3rd and B as the 5th. If you play or program this into your sequencer you can begin to spread it out by dropping the root by an octave and raising the 5th by an octave. This way the fundamental frequencies of each note are in well-defined regions. Fresh also doubles up the 3rd (the G) a single octave higher. This puts emphasis on the minor 3rd and shifts the overall energy of the stab more towards the top end, where the stab can easily pierce through the mix. A similar spanned voicing should be used for all further chords in the sequence.