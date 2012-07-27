Get the sound of Blackbox's Ride On Time

This classic pop-house track caused a huge stir when it was released in 1989, not only because it was a great tune but also due to the controversial and initially unaccredited use of Loleatta Holloway's sampled vocals from her tune Love Sensation.

The band also hired a model to lip sync for all the TV and live performances, which just added to the controversy. Despite this, Ride On Time was a huge international hit for the Italian production team and the infectious house piano riff (played on a Korg M1 using the now infamous preset piano 8), coupled with Roland 909 drums, cheesy strings/brass and dark synth bassline, typified the Ital-house sound.

Little is known about the making of the track, but we're going to attempt to recreate the main chorus loop using Logic's stock sounds and plug-ins.