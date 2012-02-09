Get the drum sound of Michael Jackson's Thriller

Use Logic’s ES1 synth for the Minimoog bass. Call up the default preset, set it to 1-voice mode and set the mainoscillatorpitch to 4' using asawtooth on oscillator 1 and a square wave for the sub oscillator.

Set the mix to just over half so there’s a little more of the sub than the main oscillator in the mix. Use the classic 24dB filter with cutoff set to 30% and resonance set to 35%. Make sure the amp envelope has a fast attack with medium decay and sustain and a fast release to achieve a punchy sound.

Play in the bassline (the note pitches and placement can be seen in the screen shot). Add some compression to even out the peaks and add punch and process the sound using the bass amp plug-in for that authentic tube DI sound. Finally, add a short plate reverb, using the predelay to make sure enough of the dry sound comes through, plus roll out all the bass below 67Hz with your EQ.