Free music software round-up: Week 119

If you're looking for a quick hit of new free music software, check out the entries in this year's KVR Developer Challenge. You'll find another plug-in that just missed the entry deadline for this contest below, plus another four instruments and effects.

Solcito Musica BabyTron

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Just missing the deadline for the KVR Developer Challenge 2012, this analogue-style and phase distortion virtual synth is a cutdown version of Solcito Musica's SuperTron. It gives you just one oscillator, one envelope and one filter to work with, and the interface hides knobs that aren't currently needed.

Extent of the Jam Digits 1.3

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download

A significant update to this phase distortion synth that adds a full editor GUI and has much lower CPU usage. The synth was inspired by Casio's CZ series and can produce pads, glitchy sounds, basses, sweeps, leads and more. A Linux version is now available, too.

CWI Technology TX16Wx 2.0

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download

We told you about the first version of this free sampler in 2011; version 2.0 adds a raft of new features including a redesigned and resizable interface, unlimited undo/redo, a built-in file browser, a drag-n-drop workflow, automatic keyboard mapping of recorded samples and more.

Yuroun Sound Design YSD-dELAY

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A tempo-synced stereo delay plug-in that sports two state-variable filters (one for each channel), two LFOs, a waveshaper and 3-band EQ. 30 presets are included to get you started.

Jamie.B Audio Delay

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

It's pretty simple, but this delay plug-in looks like it's designed just to do a job with the minimum of fuss. There are Delay, Decay, Pre-Gain and Post-Gain sliders, and the results you can get from it are said to be "smooth and elegant".