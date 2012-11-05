Free music software round-up: Week 118

Fans of free music making software have endured a bit of a barren period over the past month or so, but just as the weather has started to turn and we're hunkering down for a winter of a music making, so the steady flow of no-charge downloads has returned.

Togu Audio Line TAL-Chorus-LX

Togu Audio Line TAL-Chorus-LX

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

This new chorus module is lifted from TAL's TAL-U-NO-LX and promises to bring the characteristics of the chorus from Roland's Juno-60. There are two different modes, a Dry/Wet control and Volume and Stereo Width knobs.

Mastrcode Music T-Force Trance Gate

Mastrcode Music T-Force Trance Gate

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A trance gate that's triggered by an envelope-controlled 32-step sequencer. Each step has its own panning and velocity controls, while there's also a filter and dual delay and reverb effects.

NTS Audio Labs Techno-X

NTS Audio Labs Techno-X

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Designed to help you to create techno loops, this standalone and plug-in software comes with 756 kicks, 231 hats and 470 claps and snares. One click can instantly generate 100 loops, apparently, while you can sidechain your kick, add swing and make use of filters.

Hypercube Softwares Universal Patch Finder

Hypercube Softwares Universal Patch Finder

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

If you've ever struggled to locate a REX/WAV/AIFF file or Kontakt patch, this utility may be of some help. It enables you to organise the aforementioned files using 20 tags - files that you then search for and locate can be previewed in sync with your VST host.

Xfer Records OTT

Xfer Records OTT

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

OTT is designed to give you the 'multiband upwards/downwards compressor' setting that's used by many dubstep and electro producers. Depth and Time controls sit alongside the usual Input and Output gain dials.