Free music software round-up: Week 110

By

A desktop conversion of an iPad synth; an effect that used to be chargeable but is now free; and a vinyl emulation that can crackle up your sound. That's how things are shaking up in the world of free music software this week.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Plastaq Software Scythe

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST Download

It's slightly unusual to see an iPad app being brought to the desktop, but that's pretty much what's happened here. Scythe is a synth that borrows its engine and interface from GrainBender. Its oscillators sport analogue and digital waveforms, while there are also modulation options and effects.

Sinevibes Oscillator

Platform/format: Mac/AU Download

This 'audio-controlled synth' (though strictly speaking it's an effect) is now free. The plug-in is based on a multi-waveform oscillator with up to six voices, with the parameters being modulated with the input signal's dynamics. There are effects, too, the end result being a device that can help you to produce all kinds of glitches and noises.

Tonebytes Vinyl

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Give your music a bit of crackle with this vinyl record player emulation. You can adjust the dust count, colour and level, set how much you want to 'age' the recording and dial in a bit of gentle distortion.