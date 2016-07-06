9 ways you can use EQ to slot your kick and bass together

One of the best techniques for EQing kick and bass is to constantly A/B your material against a pro reference mix (or three!) with a low-pass filter applied to the master output so you’re not distracted by the upper mids and high frequencies.

Here, we’ve added Sample Magic’s MagicAB 2 to the master output, plus Sonalksis’ Creative Filter. We then assign shortcut buttons to the bypass of each plugin.

Loop with no output filter

Loop with output filter