9 types of distortion and how they're used

You might think of it as more sledgehammer than paintbrush, but the application of distortion is one of the most nuanced processes in music production - and key to getting it right is choosing the right kind of distortion plugin to suit the sound you're working on.

In this gallery, we'll take a tour of the nine most important distortion types and lay out the advantages and disadvantages of each one.

Read more: Beetronics Royal Jelly

Tape saturation

Tape saturation combines transient smoothing, compression and soft signal distortion to progressively glue and fatten the signal. Emulations often apply EQ and simulated tape hiss and flutter.

It’s great for warmth and cohesion, and can be applied to every track.