6 common drum programming mistakes (and how to fix them)

If you're not a drummer, but you don't want to rely on sampled loops and prefab MIDI files for all your acoustic drum kit tracks, at some point you're going to have to learn to program your own 'human' beats.

The basic principles of programming drums are quite straightforward compared to the knowledge required to program authentic guitar, brass or woodwind parts, say, from scratch. But, as with everything in music production, learning a new skill means getting your head around a new set of pitfalls. Here, we're going to show you what we consider to be six of the most frequent and glaring mistakes made by novice drum kit programmers.

Before we get started, perhaps the most important tip of all is this: if you want to stand any chance of achieving realism in your drum tracks, your sound source needs to be at least a decent multisampled drum kit sampler patch, if not a dedicated drum ROMpler like BFD, Superior Drummer, Addictive Drums or - as we're using here - EZdrummer 2. You won't get anywhere just throwing single kick, snare and hi-hat samples into a Live Drum Rack and having at it, so save yourself an unnecessary stage of the learning curve and invest in some quality virtual tubs before you go any further.

Click through the gallery, then, for six deadly drum programming landmines and tactics for sidestepping them. For more drum programming tutorials, check out Computer Music magazine's monthly Dr Beat column.