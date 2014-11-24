10 ways to create better percussion parts

With so many options on the market these days when it comes to multisampled percussion, there's really no excuse for not getting a bit of struck, shaken and scraped instrumentation into your DAW projects. Whether used in partnership with a drum kit track or in place of one, congas, bells, tambourines, shakers, triangles and the rest of the family come together to form a uniquely expansive and dynamic set of sounds that always works well, is very amenable to glamming up with effects, and is easier to program than you might think.

With these ten tips, we aim to give you plenty of rhythmic food for thought and inspire your own percussive endeavours. Most of them are written in reference to programming MIDI percussion lines for triggering multisample libraries, but many of the ideas presented here can also be applied to prefab loops. Needless to say, we're assuming you've got a decent sample library installed, offering enough instrument types to be able to build a full and fully flexible percussion ensemble; and to be clear, what we mean here by 'percussion' is any member of the percussion family that isn't the drum kit. We're also not dealing with tuned percussion instruments such as xylophones and marimbas.

